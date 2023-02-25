Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Unsuccessful Campaigns as Skipper in Major Tournaments, Says I Was Considered as a Failed Captain

In a recent interaction on the RCB Podcast, the 34-year old opened up his unsuccessful international campaigns and how people labelled him as a so called failure.

Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Unsuccessful Campaigns as Skipper in Major Tournaments, Says I Was Considered as a Failed Captain. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli will always be India’s one of charismatic captains but during his 7-year tenure he didn’t manage to win a major international tournament for the Men in Blue. As a result he has been considered as a ‘failed’ skipper without any big trophy in the cabinet. In a recent interaction on the RCB Podcast, the 34-year old opened up his unsuccessful international campaigns and how people labelled him as a so called failure.

“Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017, 2019 World Cup, I captained in World Test Championship, and T20 World Cup in 2021. After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain,” Virat Kohli said.

For Kohli he never judged himself in the trophy-count basis as tournament happens for a certain period of time and a culture happens over a period of time and in order to maintain that, you need character and consistency.

“I never judged myself from that point of view; what we ended up achieving as a team and as a cultural change that always going to be a matter of pride for me. A tournament happens for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time and for that you need consistency for that you need more characters than just winning a tournament,” he explained.

He also said that there are many players who never won a World Cup and as an individual he has a World Cup, a Champions Trophy and have been part of the team that won 5 Test maces.

“I won a World Cup as a player. I won the Champions Trophy as a player. I have been part of the team that has won five Test maces. If you look at that point of view there have been people, who have never won a World Cup,” he further told.











