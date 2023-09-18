Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Opens Up On ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Says ‘We Want To Create New Memories For Fans’

India will their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Virat Kohli Opens Up On ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Says ‘We Want To Create New Memories For Fans’

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli opened up on the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup which will start from October 5 in India and also recalled his memories of the 2011 World Cup triumph. The 34-year-old also indicated that the team will create new memories for their fans in the upcoming tournament.

The Men in Blue won the World Cup twice, with their last success coming in 2011 when the competition was jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

But Kohli is now eager to end their 12-year-long wait for the title, having missed out on winning the 2015 and 2019 editions in Australia-New Zealand and England, respectively.

“The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup,”

Kohli told Star Sports. “The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign, which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we’re ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true,” he added.

Kohli’s thoughts were echoed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“As a cricketer, there’s nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success,” he said.

“This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win.

“It’s a journey we’re embarking on together with the entire nation, and we’re determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field.”

Team India will start their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.















