Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Opens Up On Meeting Huge Expectations, ‘Every time I Step Out, People Want To See A Hundred’

Rohit Sharma led India will now face Australia for the three match ODI series which will start from March 17 and first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Kohli Opens Up On Meeting Huge Expectations, ‘Every time I Step Out, People Want To See A Hundred’

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli ended his Test century drought with a much-needed 186-run knock in the fourth Test match against Australia in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kohli, who last scored a Test hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019, was going through the rough patch before Asia Cup which was played in 2022 where he scored a century against Afghanistan. He then followed it up with ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka before finally reaching his 28th Test hundred.

After smashing the Test century against Australia, Kohli said that everyone expects him to score a century in every game which often plays on his mind, adding that it motivates him to perform better.

“The moment you step out of the hotel, the guy outside to the guy in lift to the bus driver and whoever I meet, they want a hundred (smiles) so it does play in your mind but that is the challenge & beauty as it helps to go further”.

Kohli endured a painful wait of more than three years to notch his Test century number 28, the knock helping India finish with 571 in reply to Australia’s 480. The visitors were 175/2 with a lead of 84 runs in the second innings when both skippers decided to call it stumps.

India won the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 2-1 to book a berth in the second consecutive World Test Championship Final 2023 which will be played on June this year at Oval.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma led India will now face Australia for the three match ODI series which will start from March 17 and first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.











