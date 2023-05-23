Home

Sports

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam – Who Plays Better Cover-Drive? Rashid Khan Answers Million-Dollar Question Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK

When asked if Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a close second to Kohli in terms of executing the best cover drive, the Afghanistan star cricketer reckoned that Babar indeed comes very close.

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam – Who Plays Better Cover-Drive? Rashid Khan Passes Verdict

New Delhi: Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan who is currently playing in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans opined about the best cover drive between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. Khan wasted no time in praising the Indian batting maestro, Kohli.

“I think Virat Kohli plays that shot [cover drive] better than anyone in the world. His cover drive looks good and sounds good,” Rashid said in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo.

When asked if Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a close second to Kohli in terms of executing the best cover drive, the Afghanistan star cricketer reckoned that Babar indeed comes very close. He also included Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, in the mix, implying that Williamson’s proficiency in playing the cover drive is also noteworthy.

Yes, definitely, Babar is very close [second]. It is tough competition between Babar and Virat and also Kane Williamson,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s franchise is currently out of Indian Premier League 2023 and the cricketer is set to leave for England for the World Test Championship Final 2023. On the other hand, Kane Williamson is currently on road to recovery as the New Zealand skipper got injured during the tournament opener match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had recently played an ODI and T20I series against New Zealand and now the side will play the test series against Sri Lanka before Asia Cup 2023.















