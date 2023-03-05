Home

Sports

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar – Who is The Better Batter? Shoaib Akhtar Makes HUGE Remark

khtar explained why he speaks so highly of Kohli while namedropping Tendulkar as he drew a reference to India’s batting legend.

‘Log kehte hain ‘tum Virat ki bohot tareef karte ho’. I say…”: Akhtar namedrops Sachin in massive remark on Kohli



Lahore: Cricket in India is a religion and fans worship the cricketers like demi-gods. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are arguably the best ever – but again, they belong to different eras. While comparing eras is not exactly ideal, former Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar explained who he reckons is better. Akhtar explained why he speaks so highly of Kohli while namedropping Tendulkar as he drew a reference to India’s batting legend.

“See, I believe Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in the world. But as a captain, he was lost. He left the captaincy himself. I was talking to one of my friends about Virat Kohli and we were discussing the same thing. He was lost and when he works on his mind, he will perform. When his mind became free, he ruled the T20 World Cup,” said Akhtar on Bol News.

“You also need to look that almost 40 centuries from Kohli came in run chases. Log kehte hain tum Virat ki bohot tareef karte ho, main kehta hu kaise naa karu? (People tell me that you praise Virat Kohli a lot. I just say, why shouldn’t i do that?) During one stage, India used to win because of Virat’s hundreds,” Akhtar further said.

Kohli is currently part of the Indian team that is hosting Australia. The former India captain has been facing flak from fans for not being able to get a big score in the ongoing Tests. With one final Test to be played at Ahmedabad, Kohli would look to contribute in a big way.











