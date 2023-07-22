Home

Viral

Virat Kohli Or….? Watch Former Skipper’s Doppelganger Goes Viral in This Video

Viral Video: This story is about Kartik Sharma, a software engineer by profession hailing from Haryana. However, people know him as ‘Kohli 2’ because of his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli.

Spot the Kohli! Can you figure out who is Virat and who’s the lookalike? | Photo: Instagram @Humans of Bombay @virat Kohli

Spot The Difference: Yes, we know that you are still gazing at the picture, trying to find out which one is the duplicate rather than spotting the real Virat Kohli. As this article is all about King Kohli’s lookalike, we assure you that we will only talk about ‘Kohli No 2,’ not the real one, as he is already making headlines.

This Story Is Not About Virat Kohli

This story is about Kartik Sharma, a software engineer by profession hailing from Haryana. However, people know him as ‘Kohli 2’ because of his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli, and this ‘gift’ has earned Kartik massive fame on the internet.

In a recently viral post shared by the Instagram page Humans of Bombay, Kartik shared his story and expressed that he desperately wishes to meet Virat Kohli for real, at least once in his lifetime, so that he can express his hidden feelings for him as he is also the cricketer’s die-hard fan.

In the clip, Kartik can be seen in different locations, such as watching a cricket match at a stadium, kissing his bat at his house, or even allowing people to take selfies with him, just like our former skipper does. We bet that after seeing the clip, you cannot find a single difference between Kartik and the real Kohli.

“I know what you’re thinking, but nope, I’m not Virat Kohli! I’m Kartik Sharma, from Haryana – a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn’t make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I’ll get to live my dream and meet him!” read the caption.

Watch The Video Here And Spot The Difference

This Is The Picture Of Our Favorite Virat Kohli

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 47,000 views and a plethora of reactions. Insta users were too busy trying to spot the difference between the two. Most of them commented on how it was quite impossible to distinguish between Kartik and the Former Indian Cricket Team captain.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Conspiracy theory…maybe he does replace Virat on certain days and we will never know.” An Insta user commented.

“Why is this post not sad?,” said the second user.

“Many people say I also look like Anushka Sharma. Mera bhi story feature karo fir toh,” joked the third user.

“There’s a difference between looking like someone and trying to look like someone,” a Kohli fan argued.

“Not really Virat Kohli… Virat Kohli’s Second copy.” Another joked.















