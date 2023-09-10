Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Pairs Up With New Actress Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023, Watch Viral BTS Video

Virat Kohli is currently a part of the Indian team that is playing in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli and Shehnaz Gill are doing a promo video together for the ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: As India take on Pakistan in a Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday, a viral video of Virat Kohli and Shehnaz Gill is doing the buzz on social media and took the internet by storm. In the Behind The Scenes (BTS) video, both Kohli and Gill are seen in India jerseys, which is probably a promotional stunt for the ICC World Cup 2023 that India is hosting from October 5.

While the director was seen giving Kohli some acting tips on how to go for the scene, Gill, who shot to fame after Big Boss 15, is expected to have more screen time in the promo. In the BTS video, Gill was screaming in front of the camera and was also giving some in-the-air shots.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is currently on Kohli, who is at the moment in the playing XI against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The former India captain got two matches so far in the Asia Cup 2023 but could bat only once.

The exclusive BTS of King Kohli’s shoot for Star Sports’ 2023 World Cup promo. pic.twitter.com/5Xb7pMtLy3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 9, 2023

In the first Group A match, Kohli was unlucky get out cheaply while against Nepal, the right-hander didn’t bat as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did the job for the Men in Blue. After the Asia Cup 2023, India will play three ODIs against Australia before going into ICC World Cup 2023.

Come next month, Kohli will be playing his fourth ICC World Cup. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team and also in the 2015 and 2019 editions as well. As far as Gill is considered, the 29-year-old was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Next she will be seen in ‘Thank You for Coming’.















