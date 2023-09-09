Home

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Plays With Little Puppy During Practice Session In Colombo Ahead Of Super-4 Match

During India’s practice session in Colombo, a little puppy enters the ground and is seen playing with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli playing with puppy during Colombo practice session (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is getting ready to take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their upcoming Asia Cup Super 4 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday. The first IND vs PAK match of the continental tournament suffered the wrath of rain gods as it got washed out just after India’s innings. Fans have high expectations from this clash and will be hoping to see complete and undisturbed action between the arch-rivals.

Both teams are currently practicing hard for the upcoming battle on the cricketing field. Indian team was earlier involved in an indoor practice session but star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not a part of it. However, they were seen with the team in the latest practice session.

During the practice, a little puppy enters the ground and is later seen playing with the Indian batting maestro. Virat’s love for pets is not hidden from anyone and the 34-year-old didn’t take much time in making a new friend.

King Kohli playing with a puppy in the practice session. Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/tSR0oyBYYT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2023

A video of Virat playing with a little puppy during the practice session in Colombo is now going viral on the social space. Fans are loving the clip and are sharing it at a rapid pace. Virat is a pure vegetarian and loves animals. He was also named PETA India’s Person of the Year for 2019 for being an open advocate for the welfare of animals. He also opened two animal shelters back in 2019.

Kohli will return to action with the Pakistan clash and is currently 98 runs short of completing 13000 ODI runs. His form will be crucial for the team in that match and the remaining of the tournament. Even Virat will look to be in good touch ahead of the upcoming edition of ODI World Cup 2023.

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)















