Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Promoted Ishan Kishan up The Order During 2nd Test Between Ind-WI at Trinidad

After the day’s play, Kishan went on to reveal how Kohli promoted him up the order and asked him to play his natural game.

Kohli promotes Kishan (Image: PTI)

Trinidad: India was in search of quick runs and a declaration on Sunday at Queens Park Oval during the fiurth day of the ongoing second and final Test. That is the reason why Virat Kohli held himself back and send debutant Ishan Kishan up the order at No. 4. Kishan did not let anyone down as he brought up his maiden Test fifty off merely 33 balls. Kishan remained unbeaten on 54* off 33 balls as India declared their second inning at 181 for two. Kishan’s cameo featured two sixes and four boundaries. After the day’s play, Kishan went on to reveal how Kohli promoted him up the order and asked him to play his natural game.

“Was really special. I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me go and play your game. Let’s hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told that I should go in,” Kishan said at stumps on Day 4.

After bundling out the hosts, India came out with guns blazing in their second innings but rain played spoilsport and halted their progress, reducing the session to just three overs as India reached 118/2 at Tea on the fourth day of the second Test.

After forcing an early lunch, the rain started soon as the batsmen were ready to get into the field for the afternoon session. Though the rain stopped soon, the wet ground stopped the play further and kept the players inside. Eventually, when play finally started, India crossed 100 runs off 75 balls on the second ball of the 13th over.















