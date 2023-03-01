Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Puts On The Dancing Shoes After Ravindra Jadeja Removes Travis Head | Watch Viral Video

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia’s troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Virat Kohli Puts On The Dancing Shoes After Ravindra Jadeja Removes Travis Head | Watch Viral Video

Indore: Virat Kohli who scored 22 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Third Test match against Australia was spotted dancing after Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Wednesday. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bat and Australia’s spinners bowled out India for 109 runs before lunch.

Since morning, frenetic play followed, where every ball was literally an event as the ball turned big apart from variable bounce coming into play. Kuhnemann used conditions well to set the ball rolling for an Indian collapse and ended up with 5/16 in nine overs.

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia’s troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India’s lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

After batting Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also managed to pickup a quick wicket as the spinner got rid of Travis Head. After Jadeja’s wicket India star batter was seen dancing and doing unique actions. The video got viral in no time and here is the video:

Brief Scores: India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) lead Australia 71/1 in 22 overs (Usman Khawaja 33 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 16 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28) by 38 runs











