Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Pull Off Jhoome Jo Pathaan Dance Step On 3rd Day of India vs Australia 1st Test

But amidst all the jubilation, we might have missed former captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja doing ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step before the start of Australia’s 2nd innings. 

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Pull Off Jhoome Jo Pathaan Dance Step On 3rd Day of India vs Australia 1st Test. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: India’s innings and 132-run victory against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Saturday has helped them move closer to a second World Test Championship (WTC) final berth, while extending the Pat Cummins-led side’s wait for a title round spot confirmation.

But amidst all the jubilation, we might have missed former captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja doing ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step before the start of Australia’s 2nd innings.

Just as the Indian players waited in huddle for the visiting team, Kohli and Jadeja attempted the trending hook step from the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ which is in Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan. The clip of the video has gone viral on the social space.

After receiving the Player of the Match award for picking 5/47 and 2/34 in both innings with the ball and making a crucial 70 in India’s innings with the bat to give them a substantial lead, Jadeja expressed gratitude to people at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) for helping him get back to full fitness.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who touched the 450 Test wickets mark in the first innings and got his 31st five-wicket haul in the second innings, was appreciative of Jadeja’s presence helping him as well as the Indian Test team.

“Massive help is an understatement. He’s been in phenomenal form. The way he’s batted, the way he’s bowled and we don’t have to talk about how well he moves in the field. He’s been a fantastic cricketer”, he said.




Published Date: February 12, 2023 12:18 AM IST







