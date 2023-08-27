Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Sweat It Out In Nets In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup

Home

Kohli, Jadeja Sweat It Out In Nets In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup | Watch Video

Bengaluru: Former India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted batting together in the nets at Bengaluru’s Alur Stadium ahead of Asia Cup 2023. Team India is currently engaged in a six-day conditioning camp before the tournament.

India is expected to leave for Colombo on August 30 from Bengaluru to participate in the Asia Cup. They will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, before playing Nepal on September 4. Both of India’s Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

A video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja has gone viral on the internet where both are batting, here is the video:

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting together in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/MfAta34EEQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

Both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja was not the part of recently concluded T20I series against Ireland. Both will now return to action against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy. The Asia Cup this year will be organised on a hybrid model with matches hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.















