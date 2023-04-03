Home

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, RCB Celebrate After Win Over MI; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: It was a long night as after the win, RCB players celebrated it inside the dressing room.

Virat Kohli, RCB Celebrations After Win Over MI (Image: Screenshot)

Bangalore: It was a night to remember for RCB as they beat MI in their IPL 2023 opener on Sunday by eight wickets to get their campaign off to a good start. It was a long night as after the win, RCB players celebrated it inside the dressing room. The official social handle of the franchise shared a clip where you can see the team celebrate. After preparing the lyrics, Kohli and the entire gang started singing the anthem. The anthem starts, “Pants are red, shirt is blue, the golden lion shining through, we’re RCB, we’re playing bold…” this was the initial lines of the anthem.

Here is the clip:

The victory celebration in RCB camp. pic.twitter.com/y43GTy6VZX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023











