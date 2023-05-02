Home

Virat Kohli REACTS After On-Field Fight With Gautam Gambhir After RCB Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match | VIRAL TWEET

IPL 2023: After what turned out to be an ugly night at the Ekana stadium on Monday, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacted and thanked the Lucknow fans for supporting the RCB side.

Lucknow: After what turned out to be an ugly night at the Ekana stadium on Monday, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacted and thanked the Lucknow fans for supporting the RCB side. Bangalore beat Lucknow in a low-scoring thriller to pick up two crucial points, but what happened after the match stole the sheen from the RCB win. Kohli got into an ugly spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Moments after that Kohli reacted on social space and called the win ‘amazing’.

“Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us,” wrote Kohli on social media.

Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lzmWwb34My — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2023

Virat Kohli said in a video shared by RCB: “We got more support than the home side tells you how much we are loved as a team and this win is important for us including for many other reasons”.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” read a statement from the IPL.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs











