Virat Kohli REACTS on Meeting MS Dhoni During RCB-CSK IPL 2023 Match; Caption Goes VIRAL – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: What stood out about Kohli’s post was the caption. He used a red and a yellow heart and had an addition symbol in between. It also equaled an India flag symbol. “❤️+💛= 🇮🇳,” the caption read.

Kohli finally breaks silence @IPL-BCCI

Bangalore: Even before the teams arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the Southern Derby, the tickets were sold out. The reason was – the presence of two of India’s greatest-ever cricketers – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. While they did not score a lot of runs with the bat, their bromance and chemistry stole the show at M. Chinnswamy on Monday. A day after the game, Kohli has taken to social media and shared a picture hugging Dhoni. But what stood out about Kohli’s post was the caption. He used a red and a yellow heart and had an addition symbol in between. It also equaled an India flag symbol. “❤️+💛= 🇮🇳,” the caption read.

Virat didn’t have a great game with the bat against CSK. After hitting a boundary against left-arm pacer Akash Singh, Kohli got unlucky, when the ball hit him off the bat and ricocheted into the stumps, forcing him to walk back to the dugout in the very first over of a mammoth chase of 227 runs.

Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

Attacking fifties from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) powered CSK to 226/6. The CSK bowlers then held their nerve and survived Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf Du Plessis (62 off 33) blitzes to win the Match 24 of IPL 2023 by 8 runs on Monday night, here.











