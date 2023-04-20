Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Returns As RCB Captain Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2023; Know Why

Virat Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time since 2021 in IPL.



Virat Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore before in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli returned as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain against Punjab Kings on Thursday in Mohali after regular skipper Faf du Plessis missed out due to some injury. Kohli revealed that Du Plessis will take part in the game as an Impact Player.

“Faf potentially can’t be fielding today, so he’ll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vikaykumar Vyshak,” Kohli said during the coin toss. Earlier, Kohli led RCB from 2013 till 2021 and won 66 games for the Bangalore franchise. He led RCB in 140 games in total before the PBKS vs RR game.

Meanwhile. Shikhar Dhawan missed another game for Punjab Kings due to a shoulder injury with stand-in skipper Sam Curran continuing in his absence. Curran won the toss and sent RCB to bat first.

With RCB batting first, Du Plessis will open the batting for Kohli. Once the is South African is dismissed, Vijaykumar will come in as a replacement substitute.

England batter Liam Livingstone has finally been included in the PBKS side along with Nathan Ellis, while South African quick Kagiso Rabada and opening batter Prabhsimran Singh miss out from the playing XI.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Topics











