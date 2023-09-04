Home

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reveals Ben Stokes As His ‘Current’ Favourite Cricketer

Virat Kohli during a Team India training. (Image: Twitter)

Pallekele, Sri Lanka: Former India captain, Virat Kohli has revealed his favourite ‘current’ favourite cricketer on Monday during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal in Pallekele. The RCB star has picked England Test skipper Ben Stokes as his favourite cricketer.

“Ben Stokes is my favourite current cricketer (smiles)”, Kohli told to Star Sports.

Virat Kohli said “Ben Stokes is my favorite current cricketer (smiles)”. [Star Sports] pic.twitter.com/5NPTxcmyoe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2023

Speaking of the match, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked three-wicket hauls as Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played gusty knocks to guide Nepal to a competitive total of 230 against the Men in Blue.

On a two-paced pitch that aided spinners more, Nepal put up a much-improved batting display after being skittled out for 104 against Pakistan last week. Aasif, the wicketkeeper-batter, was brilliant in his 58 off 97 balls, laced with eight fours.

After an hour’s rain interruption, Kami during his 56-ball 48 struck a few shots to take Nepal past 200. Nepal were also aided by some erratic bowling from India, who bowled too many short and back-of-length deliveries.

There was also very sloppy work from India in fielding, leading to three catches being dropped in the first five overs and plenty of misfields happening throughout the innings.

In a lacklustre Indian bowling performance, Jadeja stood out with his 3-40, while Siraj took the same number of wickets, but conceded 61 runs in 9.2 overs. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur picked a wicket each while Kuldeep Yadav gave away only 34 runs in his ten overs.

Brief scores: Nepal 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Sompal Kami 48; Ravindra Jadeja 3-40, Mohammed Siraj 3-61) against India















