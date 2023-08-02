August 2, 2023

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Out; Yashasvi Jaiswal in: India

admin


  Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Out; Yashasvi Jaiswal in: India's Predicted Playing XI For T20Is vs West Indies

Yashavi Jaiswal, who has had a dream season, could be in line to feature in the opening T20I. India would still be a solid unit despite missing their big stars. 

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Miss T20Is vs West Indies. (Pic: Twitter)

Trinidad: After getting the better of West Indies in the three-match ODI series, India get ready to take on the hosts in the T20Is. With the first game set to be played in the next 48 hours, there is not much time for both camps to prepare. In all probability, looking at the ‘bigger picture’ – India will field a young team. With no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a few youngsters would be in line to make a debut. Yashavi Jaiswal, who has had a dream season, could be in line to feature in the opening T20I. India would still be a solid unit despite missing their big stars.

Tilak Varma may have to wait for a national debut after a dream domestic season.

India’s Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies squad for T20I series against India: Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Mukesh Kumar got three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1.

Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.










