Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma RESTED For First Two ODIs vs Australia is a Masterstroke Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

EXPLAINED – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma RESTED For First Two ODI’s vs Australia is a Masterstroke Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Ind vs Aus: Do you think resting Kohlki and Rohit would eventually turn out to be a masterstroke at the ODI World Cup 2023?

Mumbai: The Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Australia was announced by the chief selector late on Monday night. The big news coming out of the press conference was that regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODI’s and would join the side for the third and final game. Ahead of the ODI World Cup, this step seems to have been taken to manage the workload of the two big stars.

So, why would this be a masterstroke ahead of the ODI World Cup? One feels this would be a masterstroke ahead of the marquee event because it would give them time to recharge their batteries ahead of the mega event as they would hold the fortunes of the nation at the event. Rohit, given his experience, would be the key with the bat at the top of the order. If Rohit can match his form in the 2019 WC, India would be well-placed.

With Kohli, he is the anchor and would mould his game as per the situation and demand. He is one of the best batters of the generation and he would not be satified with anything less than the silverware. Kohli’s form could very well define India’s show at the event.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.















