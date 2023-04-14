Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Saudi Arabias Richest T20 League if BCCI Permits

Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Saudi Arabia’s Richest T20 League if BCCI Permits – Report

Greg Barclay, the chairman of the International Cricket Council, said that Saudi Arabia is looking to spend extensively on cricket after pouring money into other sports like football and Formula 1.

Doha: In what could be looked at as a big move, Indian cricketers could now play Saudi Arabia’s richest T20 league in the world. But that can only happen if the BCCI allows it as the final authority would remain with them. Greg Barclay, the chairman of the International Cricket Council, said that Saudi Arabia is looking to spend extensively on cricket after pouring money into other sports like football and Formula 1. It is reported by The Age, that the authorities in Saudi Arabia are already in talks with the IPL owners.

“If you look at other sports they’ve been involved in, cricket is something I imagine would be attractive to them,” said Barclay.

“Given their advance into sport more generally, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. They’re pretty keen to invest in sport, and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue,” he added.

Over the past few years, the rise of T20 franchise cricket has been massive in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, the IPL season is on and the cricket fervour has peaked among fans after a few nail-biters in the two weeks of the cash-rich league already.












