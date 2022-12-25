The world cricket fraternity took to social media on Sunday to increase Christmas greetings and needs to their followers. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share together with his followers his Christmas celebrations with kids from a care centre. “Christmas is a time to unfold cheer & rightly so after we visited @happyfeethome_, the youngsters there introduced the widest smiles to our faces. We performed, we sang songs, ate some cupcakes & clicked photos. Our #Christmas was made fantastic by these robust & pretty children!,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Christmas is a time to unfold cheer & rightly so after we visited @happyfeethome_, the youngsters there introduced the widest smiles to our faces. We performed, we sang songs, ate some cupcakes & clicked photos. Our #Christmas was made fantastic by these robust & pretty children! pic.twitter.com/Welc6ZHcH6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2022

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli additionally took to social media to want his followers Merry Christmas.

Explosive England batter Liam Livingstone additionally prolonged Christmas needs to his followers.

“Merry Christmas everybody, have a stunning day together with your family and friends!!,” tweeted Livingstone.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner additionally took to Instagram to want his followers Merry Christmas whereas posting an image together with his household.

“Merry Xmas all people #household @candywarner1,” Warner captioned.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran additionally prolonged Christmas needs to his followers.

“Merry Christmas to all,” tweeted Poooran.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan additionally took to Twitter to increase needs to his followers.

“Merry Xmas to you all .. Have a good time with all of the household & elevate a glass to absent buddies .. xx now time for a little bit of digital detox .. #OnOn #MerryChristmas,” tweeted Vaughan.

South African batter Faf Du Plessis additionally took to Twitter to want his followers Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas everybody. Have a blessed time together with your households……..,” tweeted du Plessis.

