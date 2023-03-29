Virat Kohli Says Ill Just Listen To Both Of Them On Sitting At Same Table With Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo

Home

Virat Kohli Says ‘I’ll Just Listen To Both Of Them’ On Sitting At Same Table With Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli is a great admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and has been vocal about the Portugal legend quite a few times in the past.



Roger Federer, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ever wondered what the conversation would be if Virat Kohli, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo are seated at the same table? While you keep your thinking hats on, the former India captain stated he would prefer to keep mum and listen to the other two.

In a recent video posted by Indian Premier League franchise Bangalore, Kohli was asked what he would do if he were seated with Ronaldo and Federer at the same table? “I’ll just keep quiet and listen to both of them,” Kohli answered.

“To be honest, I don’t have much to add to that conversation. It’s all soaking in and listening to some of the greatest athletes in the history of sports,” added the former Bangalore skipper.

Kohli has been in tremendous form in the past six to seven months. He has scored five centuries across formats with the latest coming against Australia in the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Ronaldo is currently playing club football in the Saudi Professional League for Al Nassr. He recently scored a brace in Portugal’s 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in the Euro qualifiers. Federer, owner of 21 Grand Slam titles retired from tennis last year.

Kohli, who is the only player to play 15 years for a single IPL team, also named Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards as the individuals to have changed the course of the game. “I have always taken two names of those who have revolutionised batting in their generations.

"I have always taken two names of those who have revolutionised batting in their generations.

"One is Viv Richards and the other is Sachin Tendulkar, who is my hero. These two people have completely changed the dynamics of cricket in their era. That's why I feel they are the two greats," he added.












