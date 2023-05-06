Home

Virat Kohli Scoring a Century vs Delhi Capitals Would be a Great Tribute to Sourav Ganguly – Sreesanth Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH

IPL 2023: The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to ‘Dada’.

Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore would look for a double against Delhi Capitals when the two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. But it will not be the cricket that would hog the limelight as the spotlight would be on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly for obvious reasons. Kohli and Ganguly made headlines when the two sides met recently at the MA. Chinnaswamy. Former India cricketer Sreesanth made a huge remark ahead of the much-awaited game. The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to ‘Dada’.

“Virat Kohli scoring a century against Delhi Capitals will be a great tribute to Dada,” Sreesanth said on Star Sports.

Kohli and Ganguly did not shake hands after the match when the two IPL teams last met. The two have a history that started when Virat Kohli stepped down from his role as the Test captain of India only recently after the series loss against South Africa which India was expected to win. Kohli had already resigned from T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup got over and was sacked from the ODI captaincy subsequently for reasons well known to BCCI and the captain himself.

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma had gone on record to say that they had requested Kohli not to step down from the T20 captaincy — a statement that was contradicted by the then captain in the press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.











