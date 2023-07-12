Menu
Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo

Virat Kohli will be part of a unique record when he takes the field against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Dominica for the 1st Test of the 2-match series.

India vs West indies, VIRAT KOHLI, Sachin Tendulkar, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Indian Cricket Team, IND vs WI, India vs West Indies Test Series
Virat Kohli Became Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo

Dominica: Virat Kohli will be part of a unique record when he takes the field against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Dominica for the 1st Test of the 2-match series on Wednesday.

The 34-year old ex India captain will become the second cricketer after the great Sachin Tendulkar to play Test cricket against a father-son duo. Tendulkar played tests against ex Australian international Shaun Marsh, brother of Mitch Marsh and also with their father Geoff Marsh.

Kohli on the other hand will be rubbing shoulders with Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the 27-year old batter, son of Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. This is the same Tagenarine, who played the role of Windies great Larry Gomes in Ranveer Singh starrer movie, 83. 

The RCB man has played both Tests and ODIs against the senior Chanderpaul and now he will be playing against his talented son. This shows the longevity of India’s superstar batter.

Kohli made his India debut in 2008 and will be completing 15 years of international cricket, next month. The great man has appeared close to 650 international matches and has won the coveted 50-over World Cup as well as the defunct Champions Trophy.

India have announced their playing XI, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan making their debut in Test cricket. Windies after winning the toss have opted to bat first and put the Indians to bowl.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.










