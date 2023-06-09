Menu
Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Being Judged For WTC Final Performance

The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs.

London: Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a cryptic story on his Instagram after he faced heat on social media following his early dismissal during day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London.

Kohli shared a quote on his Instagram handle which read: ”

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples’ opinion”tweeted Kohli.

Kohli scored 14 runs and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. The bowler came around the wicket and bowled an off-cutter that pitched on a shorter length. Kohli was caught by surprise by the sharp bounce as the ball hit his gloves before Smith took a fine catch at second slip.

The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia’s five bowlers took a wicket each as India’s top four batters failed to pass the 15 run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths.

Many cricket experts including Sunil Gavaskar opined about his dismissal saying that Kohli would have been able to handle the surprise bouncer from Mitchell Starc better if he had been willing to play on the back foot.










