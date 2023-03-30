Home

Virat Kohli Shares His Class 10 Marksheet. Pic Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Kohli, who is with the RCB side preparing for the IPL opener against MI, pointed out how mark sheets do not matter a lot in the longer run.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation. Ahead of yet another IPL season, Kohli shared the mark sheet of his class 10 on social space on Thursday and that has got fans talking. What actually steals the show is the caption along with the screenshot of the mark sheet. Kohli, who is with the RCB side preparing for the IPL opener against MI, pointed out how mark sheets do not matter a lot in the longer run.

“It’s funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character,” Kohli’s quirky caption read.

Like always, Kohli would be a key player for the Bangalore side. RCB will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home arena, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Last year, RCB qualified for playoffs and finished fourth in the competition after losing to Rajasthan Royals in qualifier 2 by seven wickets.

RCB Full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

The IPL opener would be played tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.











