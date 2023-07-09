Home

Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Photo With Rahul Dravid, Says ‘Only Two Guys Part Of Last Test We Played At Dominica’

Indian Test and ODI bound players are currently in Dominica and preparing for the upcoming Test. This will be India’s first Test match after losing the World Test Championship title against Australia.

Dominica: Former India captain Virat Kohli shared an Instagram photo with current cricket coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the two-Test match series played in Dominica and Trinidad starting from July 12. Team India will play three ODIs as well as five T20I matches after the Test.

The last time India played a Test match in Dominica was on July 06 – 10, 2011 when Both Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli were the part of Test team and the match ended as a draw under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

“The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful 🙌”, said Kohli on his post.

On the other hand, West Indies is out of the ODI World Cup for the first time in history after losing the qualifier games against Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Squads

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.















