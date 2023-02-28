Home

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer Engage in Exciting Slip-Catching Drill Ahead of 3rd Test Against Australia

India are currently leading the 4-match series 2-0 and now the focus shifts to Indore at the Holkar Stadium, where Australia would be looking to make a comeback.

New Delhi: Just a day to go for the 3rd and penultimate Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India look to seal a place in the World Test Championship Final for the second consecutive time.

Ahead of the 3rd Test, Team India was seen in a light mood and the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were seen engaging in a fun slip-catching drill at the Holkar stadium.

”Fun times in the field ft. @imVkohli #TeamIndia sharpen their catching skills ahead of the 3rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore”, BCCI uploaded the video of the practice drill on social media.

Going into the 3rd Test, it is to be seen that whether Shubman Gill gets an opportunity at the top of the order not or not. Gill has been in red-hot form recently in the shorter formats and with KL Rahul not at his very best and constantly failing to churn out runs, experts and fans think that it is time for the 23-year old Gujarat Titans batter to replace the LSG skipper.

Reacting to KL Rahul’s vice-captaincy role being taken away, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that it isn’t a big thing and all 17 players in the squad has a chance of making to the final 11.

“All 17 players in the team has a chance. The team will back those who are talented. Stripping vice-captaincy doesn’t mean anything big. He was made the vice-captain because maybe there was not many experienced players in the team at that time”, Rohit told.











