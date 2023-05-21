Home

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Slams 7th IPL Hundred In Do-Or-Die Game Against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Slams 7th IPL Hundred In Do-Or-Die Game Against Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli stepped for RCB, when it mattered the most as the former India captain smashed a 60-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans in a do-or-die game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Things were looking tricky for Royal Challengers Bangalore, when the home side lost captain Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror. But Kohli, a true legend of the game as well as in the cash-rich league of India, pulled the rabbit out of the hat yet again as his 7th IPL hundred powered Bangalore to a very good total of 197/5 after 20 overs of play. He finished the innings with 101 runs.

This was Kohli’s second successive hundred of the ongoing season and today’s innings saw him whack 13 boundaries and a solitary six. The whole of social media was all in praise for the legendary batter and just couldn’t stop drooling over him.

Virat Kohli is doing what he is known for, scoring a century in every game .#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/lMCZYHvDmE — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) May 21, 2023

HISTORY – VIRAT KOHLI HAS NOW MOST HUNDREDS IN IPL HISTORY – 7* HUNDREDS. THE GOAT OF WORLD CRICKET. pic.twitter.com/ah5trQPyqC — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2023

Only Virat Kohli fans are allowed to like thispic.twitter.com/Mg9uQt1Ew4 — leisha (@katyxkohli17) May 21, 2023

When the lights are dimmest,

The pressure is highest,

The Greatest will survive,

King Kohli 👑 will thrive. Two back to back centuries for Virat Kohli in must win matches for RCB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmcNL9KLTJ — Aarav (@sigma__male_) May 21, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-getter by an Indian in IPL 2023. He is ruling IPL. pic.twitter.com/Wv4dVVbvgd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

Virat completed 600 runs for the 3rd season in IPL and he is also the all-time leading run-getter and also has the most hundreds in the history of the league.















