Home

Sports

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Hold Key During India Vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Aaron Finch

India are playing their second WTC final after losing the inaugural edition to New Zealand in 2021, Australia are making their maiden appearance



Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. (Image: Twitter)

London: Virat Kohli and Steve Smith hold the key for both India and Australia respectively when they take on in the much-awaited World Test Championship final in London starting from June 7, felt Aaron Finch.

Both the teams are already in the United Kingdom and have started training in full flow ahead of the big Test what promises to be a cracker of a contest. “Both (Kohli and Smith) will be batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible,” Finch, a former Australian captain, told Star Sports.

“Early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest. India vs Australia rivalry brings out the best in both teams,” he added.

Both India and Australia are coming into this Test match having played against each other in March as far as five-day cricket is concerned. India defeated Australia at home 2-1 to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

“I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams,” he added. While India is playing their second WTC final after losing the inaugural edition to New Zealand in 2021, Australia are making their maiden appearance.

“Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it’s played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It’s just a must watch thing,” Finch added.















