Home

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Subbed Off Mid-Game During Bangalore vs Gujarat Match After Injury Scare

We are yet to get an official statement from RCB about the severity of his injury.

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Subbed Off Mid-Game During Bangalore vs Gujarat Match After Injury Scare. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Things went down-hill from top to bottom for Virat Kohli on Sunday as his valiant hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore miss out a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

It not only stopped here as the 34-year old batter was forced to be subbed off mid-game after taking a catch at the boundary line during the 2nd innings.

The match was in the 15th over of the game and Kohli ran from deep mid-wicket to gobble up a catch of Gujarat batter Vijay Shankar. He felt a little discomfort after taking the catch but carried on. After the third wicket of Gujarat in the third ball of the following over, he was taken off due to an injury scare and was replaced by Suyash Prabhudessai.

We are yet to get an official statement from RCB about the severity of his injury.

We’re at a loss for words 💔 We fought till the end and never gave up, but it just didn’t happen. Thank you, 12th Man Army for the undying support as always. We’re sorry that our campaign had to end this way! 🙏#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/eu2WTIxHjt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2023

Feel for Kohli, he is trying everything, take a great catch to get Vijay. pic.twitter.com/RZYKrt6iuU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

The loss for Bangalore mean, Mumbai will go through as the 4th place team and the Paltans will join the likes of Gujarat, Chennai and Lucknow in the Playoffs. GT and CSK will play in Qualifier 1, whereas LSG and MI will play the Eliminator.















