Virat Kohli Takes Pictures With Local Cricketers in Sussex Ahead of WTC FINAL 2023- PIC Goes VIRAL

A viral picture of Virat Kohli, which is doing the rounds on social media has caught the eye of the netizens, where the former India captain posed with local cricketers at Arundale Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex, the team’s training centre.

Sussex: The World Test Championship FINAL is knocking on the door and the Indian players are in a jolly mood ahead of the much anticipated showdown against Australia.

The photo may look like a normal photo, but there is a back story behind. As per reports, the local cricketers insisted India batter Cheteshwar Pujara to bring Kohli out of the dressing room for a picture.

We all know the craze of Virat in India and now the foreign fans are going at all extent, just to get a photo with the great man.

Kohli had a brilliant individual IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 639 runs in 14 matches with an average of 53.25. In India’s last Test outing against the Aussies in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the 34-year old ended up being the Men in Blue’s highest run-getter.

India lost the inaugural WTC Final to New Zealand back in 2021 and will be definitely looking to win this around against a challenging Australia side, who are playing their first WTC Final.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

