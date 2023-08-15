Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Talks About Emotions of Independence Day in Heartwarming Video Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 | WATCH

Virat Kohli also goes on to say that it is the most special day for the nation. He also admitted that he has a lot of fond memories with the day.

Virat Kohli on Independence Day (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli would be getting ready for the upcoming Asia Cup, but he did find time to express his emotions on the occasion of the 76th year of India’s Indenpendence. In a short clip shared by Star Sports, Kohli speaks about why the day is extremely special for him. Kohli reveals that his father was born on the same day and hence a lot of emotions are attached to the day. He also goes on to say that it is the most special day for the nation. He also admitted that he has a lot of fond memories with the day.

“I feel proud of what we have achieved as a nation after Independence. On most Independence days, I have been playing matches or hoisting the flag. When the national anthem plays, it is a moment of pride. In Delhi, there is a culture of flying kites on the day and hence during my growing up years that used to be very special. We used to prepare a lot the night before. Usually on Independence day, it used to be windy in Delhi,” Kohli said in the video.

Virat Kohli talking about the emotions of Independence Day. 🇮🇳 – The GOAT.pic.twitter.com/UdBGfB7TxY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 15, 2023

Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2023

Kohli would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp on August 23 ahead of the tournament in Bangalore. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.















