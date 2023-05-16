Home

Virat Kohli TEASES Dinesh Karthik Hilariously Over ‘Cheese Pocket’ Ahead of SRH vs RCB | VIRAL POST

Calling it the trainer’s test, apparently, the trainer offered cheese to the two cricketers and while Kohli denied it, Karthik did not.

Kohli Teases DK (Image: Kohli)

Hyderabad: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side is in Hyderabad for their upcoming clash. Ahead of that game, Virat Kohli took to social media on Tuesday and posted a picture that features his trainer Shankar Basu and veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik. With the caption, Kohli pokes fun at Karthik. Calling it the trainer’s test, apparently, the trainer offered cheese to the two cricketers and while Kohli denied it, Karthik did not.

Kohli captioned the post as: “Trainer test. Basu sir – do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way , dk – 🤤 @dk00019 @basushanker.”

Meanwhile, du Plessis hailed their big victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as much needed victory for his team as it would do a world of good to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Riding high on a dominating bowling display RCB thumped Rajasthan Royals by a huge 112-run margin in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday, to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The win gave RCB crucial two points and they sit fifth on the table with 12 points and a healthy run rate of +0.166, with two matches to go.

For RCB, Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets with the likes of Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Siraj also bowling really well as RCB sealed a massive win. After Faf du Plessis’ composed innings of 55 off 44 and Glenn Maxwell’s 54 off 33. Anuj Rawat’s cameo of unbeaten 29 off 11 lifted RCB to a competitive 171/5 in 20 overs.















