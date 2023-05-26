Home

Virat Kohli To Be Part Of Indian Premier League Closing Ceremony In Ahmedabad? Check Deets

Divine and Jonita Gandhi will be performing a special collaborative showcase of their track ‘Naya Sher’, which features Virat Kohli during IPL 2023 closing ceremony.

Jonita Gandhi and Divine to perform at IPL 2023 closing ceremony on May 28. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 closing ceremony on Sunday when rapper Divine and Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the mid-innings break in the IPL 2023 final, Divine and Jonita will be performing a special collaborative showcase of their track ‘Naya Sher’, which features Kohli.

It will be the first time Divine, who real name is Vivian Fernandes, will be performing at an IPL ceremony. Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the final after defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

CSK will take on either Titans or Mumbai Indians, both of whom face each other in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

– ! ⭐️ The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium ️ has memorable performances written all over it Prepare to be and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic … pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

“I am proud to be representing the hip hop movement at the country’s largest stadium and bringing together the parallel worlds of cricket and music. I’m looking forward to performing for all my fans all around the world, including all the sports aficionados of the country at the most prominent sporting league of the country.

“This is my very first performance at the IPL and I’m excited and grateful. From being a big fan of cricket, to playing at the stadium for the finals, is truly a dream come true,” Divine said in a statement.















