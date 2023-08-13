Virat Kohli Turns Down a Fan, Promises to Give Him a Selfie Next Time

Home

Virat Kohli Turns Down a Fan Request in VIRAL Video, Promises to Give Him a Selfie Next Time | WATCH

The fan chases Virat Kohli, and finally the former India captain pauses and then promises the fan a selfie next time.

Virat Kohli Fan Selfie (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Mumbai: Without an iota of doubt, former Team India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best modern-day cricketer and that also means he has a massive fanbase. Fans want a piece of Kohli and this has been the case for years. But Kohli being Kohli, always finds a way to win the hearts of fans. In a clip that has surfaced on social space lately shows Kohli being requested by a fan for a selfie. Kohli is in the parking area where he is accompanied by body guards and he is looking for his car. The fan chases Kohli, and finally the former India captain pauses and then promises the fan a selfie next time.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Virat Kohli promises a fan for a selfie next time he travels. pic.twitter.com/hUrdYJPtqs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2023

Kohli is currently on a break after returning from Windies. He would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp ahead of the tournament. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.

Kohli’s future assignments are the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup at home. Meanwhile, Kohli and Babar will face each other on September 2 in an Asia Cup game in Kandy.

They might also compete in the Super 4 stage based on how they go in the first round. Additionally, the fierce rivalry will also resume in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the spculations are rife over KL Rahul‘s fitness ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection.















