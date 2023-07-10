Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Turns Photographer For Anushka Sharma in London Ahead of Windies Tests; Gives Major Hubby Goals | WATCH

Kohli played the perfect husband as he turned photographer for the leading actress.

Virat Kohli Turns Photographer For Anushka (Image: Instagram screengrab)

London: It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are easily the most popular couple in the country. They are every advertiser’s dream and there is a reason for it. With Kohli getting ready to play the first Test against Windies in a couple of days time, the former India skipper was seen along with his wife Anushka in the streets of London having a blast. Kohli and Anushka looked extremely stylish in their outfits. Kohli played the perfect husband as he turned photographer for the leading actress.

Here is the clip that was shared by Anushka that is going viral on social space. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote: “Major missing – London city & coffee walks PS- that coffee lasted me a while .”

Taking to social media last week, Kohli had informed his fans that he is in London. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their date afternoon with fans, leaving everyone in a puddle of joy.

Squads

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Indian Test and ODI bound players are currently in Dominica and preparing for the upcoming Test. This will be India’s first Test match after losing the World Test Championship title against Australia.

On the other hand, West Indies is out of the ODI World Cup for the first time in history after losing the qualifier games against Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.















