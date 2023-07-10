Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Virat Kohli Turns Photographer For Anushka Sharma in London Ahead of Windies Tests; Gives Major Hubby Goals

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Turns Photographer For Anushka Sharma in London Ahead of Windies Tests; Gives Major Hubby Goals | WATCH

Kohli played the perfect husband as he turned photographer for the leading actress.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli cricketer, Virat Kohli wife, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma age, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma films, Anushka Sharma producer, Anushka Sharma actress, Ind vs WI, India Tour of Windies, India vs West Indies, Cricket News,Ind vs WI squads, Ind vs WI live streaming
Virat Kohli Turns Photographer For Anushka (Image: Instagram screengrab)

London: It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are easily the most popular couple in the country. They are every advertiser’s dream and there is a reason for it. With Kohli getting ready to play the first Test against Windies in a couple of days time, the former India skipper was seen along with his wife Anushka in the streets of London having a blast. Kohli and Anushka looked extremely stylish in their outfits. Kohli played the perfect husband as he turned photographer for the leading actress.

Here is the clip that was shared by Anushka that is going viral on social space. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote: “Major missing – London city & coffee walks PS- that coffee lasted me a while .”

Taking to social media last week, Kohli had informed his fans that he is in London. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their date afternoon with fans, leaving everyone in a puddle of joy.

Squads

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Indian Test and ODI bound players are currently in Dominica and preparing for the upcoming Test. This will be India’s first Test match after losing the World Test Championship title against Australia.

On the other hand, West Indies is out of the ODI World Cup for the first time in history after losing the qualifier games against Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.










Source link

Previous article
MS Dhoni Providing Knee Injury Update to Random Fan Goes VIRAL
Next article
What is Leptospirosis, A Bacterial Disease That Surges During Monsoon? All You Need To Know
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights