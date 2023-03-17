Home

Virat Kohli Urges Fans To Turn Every Home Into Stadium In IPL 2023 Promotional Video

The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in opener in Ahmedabad.



Virat Kohli completed 15 years at RCB. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli has urged fans to turn every home into a stadium in the latest promotional video of upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that starts at the end of March.

Titled as ‘Har Ghar Banega Stadium’, the promotional video brings life the IPL fan cohort called ‘Shor Squad’ who feel that the the frachise-based league is best enjoyed with grandeur and Shor. Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener.

The promo highlights the experience and the thrill of watching IPL along with friends and family. Kohli invites fans to watch the marquee tournament on TV along with friends and family, transforming every house into a stadium.

Aaye hai @imvKohli aur saath hai Shor Squad 🔊 🔊. Toh jab aap TV par dekhoge #TATAIPL2023, har ghar banega stadium!! Watch TATA IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network, starting 31st March.#IPLonStar #BetterTogether #ShorOn #GameOn pic.twitter.com/LPvAXsTB5n — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 17, 2023

“The ‘Shor On, Game On’ campaign captures the essence of what makes the IPL so special – the passion, the energy, and the sheer joy of fans watching the game together with friends and families,” Kohli said about the promotional video.

“The campaign encourages fans to be loud and proud as they cheer for their favourite teams, creating an atmosphere that is electric, filled with excitement, and where the passion for the game shines through,” added the former RCB skipper.

Earlier, Kohli completed 15 glorious years at RCB, the franchise he has only played for in his entire IPL career so far. However, the former India skipper is yet to win the title, despite coming close on so many occasions.

