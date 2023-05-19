Home

Virat Kohli Video Chats With Anushka Sharma After Sixth IPL Hundred | Watch Viral Photo

Virat Kohli’s 100 against Sunrisers Hyderabad came in just 63 balls with 12 fours and fours sixes.



Virat Kohli scored became the only player after Chris Gayle toi score 6 IPL hundreds. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was caught on camera taking to wife Anushka Sharma after the former India captain scored his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Thursday en route to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chasing 187, Kohli looked in complete ease and plundered the opposition bowlers to make his way to 100 off just 63 balls that was studded with 12 fours and four sixes. Kohli had four hundreds in the 2016 edition and his fifth came three years later.

With this century, Kohli became on par with former RCB teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds in history. Meanwhile, following RCB’s win, Kohli was found having a video cat with Anushka, the video of which went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match The most beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/3xoQILaMFF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

Post Kohli’s century, Anushka also took to her Instagram stories to appreciate he knock. She wrote, “He is (firecracker emoji). What an inning (heart emoji),” along with a picture from the match.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story for King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/fViaY0H9Un — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

After the match Kohli said, “The way I was hitting in the nets wasn’t transitioning into the middle in the last 2-3 matches. Wanted to make an impact and my intent was to go after the bowlers from ball 1 – something I’ve done through the season.”

“It’s my 6th IPL hundred. I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes because I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. That’s their opinion,” he added.















