Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam GOAT Debate Back After Pakistan Captain Hits Century in LPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS

While most feel because of the experience and the things he has done over a longer period of time as compared to Babar, Kohli is slightly better.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in top form ahead of the big international season and he gave a glimpse of that during an Lanka Premier League (LPL) game on Monday. Babar hit a beligerent 104 off 59 balls. His innings was laced with eight fours and five sixes. His knock also took his team over the line in a 188-run chase against Galle Titans. Following Babar’s ton, the Greatest Of All Time debate is back. Fans are divided over Babar and former India captain, Virat Kohli. While most feel because of the experience and the things he has done over a longer period of time as compared to Babar, Kohli is slightly better. Some other reckon Babar is the new king of world cricket.

Here is how fans have rekindled the GOAT debate between Kohli and Babar:

“Sorry Virat Kohli fans, but Babar Azam plays the best cover drive” pic.twitter.com/tDKHrZHBzd — Hamxa (@hamxashahbax21) August 7, 2023

What makes players like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam great? Maybe their faith in God, that won’t let them feel the pressure. Here you can Babar saying “Hurry Up, pray time, going!”. Must be a special prayer session after unique feat of 10th T20 century.pic.twitter.com/nSrqyzKF4a — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 7, 2023

Only for kohlison jo kehte thy babar straight six nhe mar skta jaisa kohli ne wc mei haris rauf ko mara tha there we go#BabarAzam #LPL2023 #GOAT #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xjYuY4ZB9Q — Tariq Khan (@TARIQ_KHAN506) August 7, 2023

Virat kohli Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/J2pcmEM0mR — Vamshi (@nanivamshi04) August 7, 2023

Dun know why babar is getting compared with virat kohli at this stage of time.

It’s babar azam’s peak right?

& you all can see he isn’t that much consistent like kohli was in his era. Bro Kohli dominated from 2012 to 2019 & he was literally a beast.✌ No hate just asKING!🙂 — 🍁برہان لطیف پرے🍁 (@_Parray_burhan_) August 7, 2023

One of Babar’s cover drives was being compared with Kohli during the match. Even former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja, who was commentating mentioned it. “Everybody in the world raves about his cover drive. There’s a competition going as to who plays the best cover drive among Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Joe Root,” he said.

“We started off well, Later we tried to manage the run rates. I thought 190-200 was a good score. At the back of the mind, was trying to build my partnerships,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.

Babar and Kohli would face each other on a number of occasions over the next four months or so. First, India take on Pakistan twice at the Asia Cup stage and then if both sides manage to make the summit clash – then they meet for a third time. Following that, there is the ODI World Cup where India takes on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

