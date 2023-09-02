Virat Kohli Vs Shaheen Shah Afridi Among Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Tie

Home

India will be playing Pakistan for the first time in ODIs since 2019. This will be the 14th Asia Cup encounter between both teams.



Shaheen Shah Afridi and Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Pakistan tie in Asia Cup 2023.

New Delhi: India will take on Pakistan in the first three possible battles in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in a Group A encounter on Saturday at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan have started on a strong note with a 238-run thrashing of Nepal, while this will be the Men in Blue’s campaign opener. This is also for the first time both Pakistan and India are facing each other in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup in England which the latter won.

With both India and Pakistan expected to advance into the Super Four stage, Babar Azam‘s Men in Green will once again lock horns with Rohit Sharma‘s boys. If all goes well, both teams will meet for the third time in the competition in the final set to be played on September 17.

The Asia Cup 2023 is a perfect dress rehearsal for all five teams barring Nepal for the ICC World Cup in India which starts next month. While Pakistan go into Saturday’s encounter as the No.1 ranked side in the format, India sit third in the rankings table.

Ahead of another riveting clash, let’s take a look at some of the key player battles in the India vs Pakistan tie in the Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

It will be a battle of the best against the best. Virat Kohli has been at his absolute best this year scoring 427 runs in nine ODIs, which included two centuries, both against Sri Lanka and a fifty. An absolute run machine, Kohli has been in terrific form since the Asia Cup last year and is scoring at an impressive strike rate of 116.03. It is also his highest ever in a calendar year. In Asia Cup (ODIs), Kohli has scored 613 runs in 10 matches so far. Meanwhile, Afridi is coming into the Asia Cup with 16 wickets from eight ODIs in 2023. The 23-year-old is one of the most-feared bowlers in international cricket, and it will be interesting to see how Kohli negates Afridi’s yorkers upfront.

Rohit Sharma vs Haris Rauf

Although the Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf battle is the most talked about, but on Saturday, it will be Rauf against Rohit Sharma. And if Rohit gets going, Pakistan will feel the pain. Rauf will have a big task on his hands to stop the marauding ‘Hitman’. Like Kohli, the Indian captain too is in good form with 383 runs in nine ODIs including a hundred. One thing that the Indian batters will have to be alert about is Rauf’s pace. The right-arm pacer so far in the year has taken 17 wickets in 10 ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammed Siraj vs Babar Azam & Imam-ul-Haq

Back from an 11-month injury layoff, Jasprit Bumrah will once again spearhead the Indian bowling attack that also comprises Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. While Siraj has performed consistently in the absence of Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians will be eager to perform in his first ODI in more than a year. The 29-year-old returned with a bang in the T20Is against Ireland with two wickets in his very first over itself and looked in good shape throughout. Although Bumrah’s record against Pakistan in ODIs isn’t that good – 4 wickets in 5 matches – the right-arm pacer will definitely be eager to change those numbers. On the other hand, both Babar and Imam-ul-Haq are the in-form batters for Pakistan at the moment. Coming into the tournament with two fifties against Afghanistan, Babar gave a warning to all the bowlers in the tournament with a brilliant 151 against Nepal in the tournament opener. But against India, it will be a different ball game. Nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzaman-ul-Haq, Imam too have been in good form with two fifties against Afghanistan.















