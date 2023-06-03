Menu
Virat Kohli Wishes Speedy Recovery For Injured Passengers

On Friday evening, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed, leading to one of the worst railway accidents in the country in the last 15 years.

Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli Wishes Speedy Recovery For Injured Passengers

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli reacted to the Odisha Train accident which happened on June 02 Friday evening. 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed, leading to one of the worst railway accidents in the country in the last 15 years.

More than 238 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday.

Kohli is currently in England along with Indian Cricket Team to play World Test Championship 2023 final which will be played at The Oval from June 7.

Kohli wished a speedy recovery to the injured passengers as he tweeted:

“Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured” tweeted Kohli.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also wished speedy recovery to the victims of accident as he tweeted:

Hundred of local youths have lined up in hospitals to donate blood for the injured victims of the devastating train tragedy as news of the accident that occurred in Friday evening spread, the youths lined up throughout the night at the Balasore district headquarters hospitals in Balasore and Bhadrak to donate blood.










