Virat Kohli Writes to BCCI After Fight With Gautam Gambhir And No Handshake Controversy With Sourav Ganguly: Report

In the letter to the BCCI, Kohli claimed he is innocent and said he did not do anything wrong.

Virat Kohli writes to BCCI officials after ugly fights (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Delhi: From the no-handshake episode with Sourav Ganguly to the verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli has been making news for non-cricketing reasons over the past fortnight. Ahead of RCB’s game versus DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening, a report in Dainik Jagran claims that Kohli has written to the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). In the letter to the BCCI, Kohli claimed he is innocent and said he did not do anything wrong.

Kohli has already been slapped with fines from the BCCI for his behaviour on the cricket field.

Meanwhile, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest.

While RCB is better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip-ups as the IPL reaches its business end.

Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma











