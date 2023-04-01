Virat Kohlis BIG-Hitting During RCB Training Scares Faf du Plessis Ahead of IPL Opener vs MI

Home

Virat Kohli’s BIG-Hitting During RCB Training Scares Faf du Plessis Ahead of IPL Opener vs MI | WATCH

IPL 2023: Thanks to the way Kohli was hitting the ball, Faf had to constantly keep his eyes on Kohli to avoid getting hit.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli is easily one of the best white-ball cricketers of the generation and looks like he is in ominous youch ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening IPL 2023 game against Mumbai Indians. During a net session, Kohli switched on his beast mode and looked for the big hits. That is when RCB captain Faf du Plessis was doing an interview. Thanks to the way Kohli was hitting the ball, Faf had to constantly keep his eyes on Kohli to avoid getting hit. These are good signs for RCB that Kohli is in a good frame of mind.

Here is the clip where you can see Kohli hitting the ball brutally.

During the session, Faf assured fans that they can go all the way. Faf also said he was thankful for the team he has. Then he also said, he (Kohli) is firing balls all over the place.

Bangalore will take on Mumbai in their IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday night. It is expected to be a blockbuster clash. A full house is expected for that one.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Sunil Chhetri for the first time ever converged on a single platform at the ‘Let There Be Sport’ Conclave, organised by sports brand PUMA India. The notable line-up voiced the growing need to prioritise sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country.











