‘Virat Kohli’s Big Score Is Around The Corner’ – Ex-Cricketer Makes Huge Prediction After India Beat Australia In 2nd Test

India defeated Australia by eight wickets in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli reached 25000 runs in international cricket on Sunday. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel reckoned that Virat Kohli would soon hit a big score in the longest format of the game. The former India captain scored 44 and 20 in the second Test against Australia as India defeated the visitors by eight wickets on Sunday.

With this win, India took a 2-0 series lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli also completed 25000 international runs on Sunday at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Ever since, Kohli returned to form last year in September, the right-hander has been prolific in the T20Is and ODIs hitting four hundreds.

However, his record in Tests since then hasn’t impressed many. Patel opined that Kohli didn’t out of form as he was timing the ball well. “Virat Kohli did not look out of form at all. The way he is batting, the way he is using his footwork, he is definitely not out of form,” Patel said during a Cricbuzz show.

“He is getting onto the ball and when he can’t he is playing it comfortably on the back-foot. He is keeping his eye on the ball and his timing has been great as well,” added the southpaw. “We can’t look at everything on the basis of the statistics, Kohli played very well in Delhi.

“A big score is around the corner for Kohli because of the way he is batting,” Patel added. The last time Kohli scored three figures in Tests was in November 2019 against Bangladesh. He scored 136 in that game at Eden Gardens.











