Virat Kohlis Cover-Drive or Rohit Sharmas Pull? Pat Cummins Response May Break Indian Hearts

Virat Kohli’s Cover-Drive or Rohit Sharma’s Pull? Pat Cummins’ Response May Break Indian Hearts

Rohit Sharma Pull vs Virat Kohli Cover-Drive

Sydney: Australian captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Australia due to personal reasons. But before Cummins left for Australia, he answered a few questions in a special segment on Cricinfo. During the Q&A session, Cummins was asked to choose between Rohit Sharma’s pull shot and Virat Kohli’s cover drive. His response may get him a few haters as he bluntly said ‘none’. Rohit’s pull and Kohli’s cover drive are among the best in the world and hence Cummins’ answer seemed a little strange.

During the session, Cummins was asked a few quirky questions and he also went on to make a few interesting revelations. He was asked who had the best yorker – Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi. To that, he picked the Pakistani left-arm pacer over the Indian pace spearhead.

“I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. The guys bounced back well. But India batted well, just 1-2 partnerships and you can get to that 260 mark quite easily. In the innings break, it was all even. Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped. We need a review on what could have been done different,” Cummins said after Australia lost the second Test in Delhi by six wickets to concede a 2-0 lead to the hosts.

Ahead of the third Test in Indore, the touring team has a lot of worry about. David Warner and Josh Hazlewood have flown back home and would not participate in the remainder of the series.

The visitors have better news for Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, with coach Andrew McDonald declaring Green 100 per cent fit for the third Test while Starc is also in line to play. Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test, while McDonald said Starc had been available despite not being 100 per cent fit.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

The Indian players are on a break and would assemble again at Indore on February 25.











