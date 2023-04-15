Virat Kohlis Fitting Reply to Strike Rate Criticisim After Simon Doulls Milestone Jibe

Home

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s Fitting Reply to Strike Rate Criticism After Simon Doull’s ‘Milestone’ Jibe

Stating that many have not been in a situation like this, Kohli – during a conversation with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinemas – reckoned they look at the game differently.

Kohli was savaged on air by Doull (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: A few days after former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull launched a scathing attack on Virat Kohli over his strike rate, the former India captain has responded. Stating that many have not been in a situation like this, Kohli – during a conversation with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinemas – reckoned they look at the game differently.

“Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, they look at the game differently,” Kohli said.

“Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like ‘oh, they have started rotating the strike’. When you haven’t lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs, so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings becomes much easier,” he added.

Meanwhile, RCB gets ready to host Delhi today. Both sides are well-matched but the hosts will have a slight advantage because of their knowhow of the conditions. The match would be crucial for both teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, David Willey











