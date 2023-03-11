Virat Kohlis Million-Dollar Smile Wins Internet After Shubman Gill Reaches 2nd Test Ton

Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Million-Dollar Smile Wins Internet After Shubman Gill Reaches 2nd Test Ton | WATCH

Virat Kohli looked elated after Shubman Gill reached his second Test hundred in Ahmedabad against Australia o Saturday.



Virat Kohli (R) has a big smile on his face Shubman Gill reaches hundred. (Twitter: Image)

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill showed why is the best man to open the innings with Rohit Sharma for India at this moment after the youngster hit his second hundred in the longest format of the game on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

The right-hander showed immense poise and maturity as he batted both on second and third day in India’s chase in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 480. Not only he justified his inclusion in the playing XI replacing KL Rahul, but also hit 10 fours and a six en route to his three-figure mark.

However, besides Gill’s century what grabbed the eyeballs on the day was Virat Kohli’s reaction and the smile he had on his face. While the whole India camp stood up to applause the young batter, Kohli’s cheering proved what the knock meant for the team.

Shubman Gill – The future star of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/d8GDwSU0cO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli didn’t had to wait much on the dressing room as he joied Gill in the middle withing few minutes following Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal. The duo shared laughs in the middle and looked to be in healthy mood while batting, the emotions were caught on camera.

At stumps on Day 3, India are 289/3 in 99 overs, still trailing by 191 runs. Virat Kohli is batting on 59 while Ravindra Jadeja is unbeaten o 16.











