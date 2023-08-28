August 28, 2023

Virat Kohlis NEW Look Ahead of Asia Cup Goes VIRAL

3 hours ago


Asia Cup 2023: Kohli looks sharp in the picture, where he seems to have trimmed the sides, giving him a fresher look.

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

Alur: Former India captain Virat Kohli is easily one of the most stylish cricketer easily. Despite having stepped aside as the captain of the Indian cricket team, Kohli’s popularity among fans remains intact. Fans would go to any extent to get a glimpse of their idol. Kohli is truly worshipped in a country like India where cricket is more than just a sport. Days ahead of the Asia Cup that takes place in Sri Lanka, Kohli, who is in Alur with the Indian camp, had a haircut. A picture of Kohli surfaced on social space and it is being loved by his fans. Kohli looks sharp in the picture, where he seems to have trimmed the sides, giving him a fresher look.

Here is the picture that is going viral:

Given his experience, Kohli would be one of the keys to India’s fortunes in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup begins on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the tournament-opener in Multan. Bumrah and the rest returning from Dublin will have a session or two before heading off to Sri Lanka. India will certainly be one of the frontrunners to clinch the title.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.










