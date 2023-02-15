7 C
Virat Kohlis Nostalgic Instagram Story Ahead of Delhi Test Between Ind-Aus Goes VIRAL

Ind vs Aus: Ahead of the second Test in Delhi against Australia, Kohli took a drive to the stadium and felt ‘nostalgic’ about it.

Delhi: Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best modern-day batter, has played all his growing up years cricket in Delhi, and hence taking a drive to the then Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was a regular affair. But since he has started playing for India, the visits and the drives to the now Arun Jaitley stadium has become rare and far in-between because of the cricket schedule. Ahead of the second Test in Delhi against Australia, Kohli took a drive to the stadium and felt ‘nostalgic’ about it. The former India captain took to Instagram and shared a story which was captioned, “A long towards the stadium in delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling.”

After failing to impress with the bat at Nagpur, Kohli would be eager to make an impression in Delhi.

The team will train on Wednesday and Thursday before the Test. India could incorporate a change. If Shreyas Iyer is fit, he may replace Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

The hosts would start overwhelming favourites after having hammered Australia at Nagpur.




